12th COVID-19 death reported in Lawrence County

The Lawrence County Health Department has reported a 12th COVID-19 death on Monday.

The first death was reported on Aug. 13

The latest COVID-19 death was a man.

A total of eight women and four men, ages 52-95, have died.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Lawrence County Health Department said seven people remain hospitalized.

The total number of positive cases in the county reached 420 since the first case was reported on March 25.

There are 116 active cases, 304 people have recovered and the health department is monitoring 173 people who have come in contact with someone with COVID-19. 5,515 tests have been done.