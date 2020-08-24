Carrico among final 99 for Sports Illustrated All-America first team

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

As radio disc jockeys used to say, ‘And the hits just keep on a comin’.”

It seems the awards just keep a comin’ for Ironton Fighting Tigers’ senior Reid Carrico.

After an award-filled season last year and several preseason honors this year, Carrico has been named to the final 99 players who will be selected on the Sports Illustrated high school All-America first team.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker who pulls double duty as a running back has given a verbal commitment to Ohio State.

He was the Southeast Ohio Division 5 District Defensive Player of the year last season and the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year in the state’s All-Ohio team selections.

Carrico led Ironton in rushing, scoring and tackles last season when the Fighting Tigers finished the season 13-2 and Division 5 state runners-up.

Here is the list of Sports Illustrated preseason All-American candidates:

NEW YORK — Sports Illustrated Monday unveiled its Preseason SI99 — the 99 high school football seniors from across the nation that it ranks as the frontrunners for its coveted 2020 SI All-American first team.

This Preseason SI99 stems from SI’s watch list of 1,000 players that was unveiled last month — following what is believed to be the widest, most in-depth analysis and breakdown of tape of any recruiting class ever — and a subsequent ranking of top 10 players in each of 14 different position groups.

“Our ranking of the top 99 reflects where the game of football is going,” said SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr.

“We’ve refined position groups. We’ve eliminated the outside linebacker position, because those guys in today’s game are more edge rushers, and added the nickel position. We’ve broken receivers and tight ends into two groups each — slot and wide receivers, and traditional (Y) and hybrid (H) tight ends.

“But one part of the game that hasn’t changed is the focus on protecting and destroying the quarterback. Our top five players illustrate the point — two are defensive ends and one an offensive tackle.”

Among the Preseason SI99 highlights:

The list includes a pair of brothers — twins Tommy and James Brockermeyer of Fort Worth, Texas — who are verbally committed to Alabama

24 of the 99 have yet to verbally commit to a college (with 8 of the top 20 undecided).

Of the 75 who have verbally committed, Ohio State has secured the most, with 10. The Buckeyes are followed by Alabama (8), Clemson (6), Georgia (5), and Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee (4 each).

The states most represented in the SI99 are Florida (16), Texas (14), California and Georgia (9 each), and North Carolina, and Pennsylvania and Washington (6 each). The DMV (Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia) also has 6.

SI ranks Caleb Williams, a quarterback out of Gonzaga College High (Washington, D.C.) as the No. 1 player in the nation. Ranked second — and No. 1 on defense — is defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau of Eastside Catholic High in the Seattle suburb of Sammamish, Wash. Williams is verbally committed to Oklahoma and Tuimoloau looks to be down to a finalists list of Oregon, Ohio State, USC, Washington, Alabama and Stanford.

The evaluation process will continue “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best — they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” says Garcia.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists and then a Postseason SI99 from which the 25-member first-team SI All-Americans will be selected.

The Preseason SI99 (with each name hotlinked to the player’s bio, SI analysis and video highlights) is as follows, with college verbal commitment noted:

QB Caleb Williams / Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga) — Oklahoma

DE J.T. Tuimoloau / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) — undecided

DE Jack Sawyer / Pickerigton, Ohio (Pickerington North) — Ohio State

IDL Korey Foreman / Corona, Calif. (Centennial) — undecided

OT Tommy Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal) — Alabama

LB Smael Mondon / Dallas, Ga. (Paulding County) — undecided

DE Demeioun Robinson / Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard) — Maryland

RB TreVeyon Henderson / Hopewell, Va. — Ohio State

RB Camar Wheaton / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial) — undecided

WR Emeka Egbuka / Steilacoom, Wash. — undecided

OT J.C. Latham / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) — Alabama

IDL Damon Payne / Belleville, Mich. — Alabama

OT Amarius Mims / Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County) — undecided

CB Jason Marshall / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) — Florida

QB Brock Vandagriff / Bogart, Ga. (Prince Avenue Christian) — Georgia

IDL Tywone Malone / Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic) — undecided

LB Xavian Sorey / Graceville, Fla. — undecided

DE Dylan Brooks / Roanoke, Ala. (Handley) — Tennessee

S James Williams / Plantation, Fla. (Heritage) — Miami

IDL Leonard Taylor / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) — Miami

WR Beaux Collins / Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco) — Clemson

DE Keeshawn Silver / Rocky Mount, N.C. — North Carolina

SLOT Mario Williams Jr. / Plant City, Fla. — Oklahoma

QB J.J. McCarthy / was La Grange Park, Ill./Nazareth Academy; now IMG in Bradenton, Fla. — Michigan

IDL Payton Page / Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley) — Clemson

LB Raesjon Davis / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) — LSU

LB Terence Lewis / Miami, Fla. (Northwestern) — Tennessee

RB Will Shipley / Matthews, N.C. (Weddington) — Clemson

QB Ty Thompson / Gilbert, Ariz. (Mesquite) — Oregon

IOL Bruce Foster / Katy, Texas (Taylor) — undecided

IOL Donovan Jackson / Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal) — Ohio State

WR Dont’e Thornton / Baltimore, Md. (Mount St. Joseph) — undecided

QB Drake Maye / Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park) — North Carolina

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) — Clemson

S David Daniel / Woodstock, Ga. — Georgia

IDL Maason Smith / Houma, La. (Terrebonne) — undecided

CB Ishmael Ibraheem Dallas, Texas (Justin F. Kimball) — Texas

QB Sam Huard / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) — Washington

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) — Ohio State

LB Barrett Carter Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) — Clemson

S Terrion Arnold / Tallahassee, Fla. (St. John Paul II) — undecided

SLOT Christian Leary / Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater) — Alabama

CB Nathaniel Wiggins / Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake) — undecided

TE-Y Cane Berrong / Hartwell, Ga. (Hart County) — Notre Dame

TE-H Thomas Fidone Jr. / Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central) — undecided

WR Jacorey Brooks / Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington) — Alabama

OT Kingsley Suamataia / Orem, Utah — undecided

DE Elijah Jeudy / Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast) — Georgia

CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley) — undecided

LB Julien Simon / Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln) — USC

TE-H Brock Bowers / Napa, Calif. — Georgia

RB Evan Pryor / Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough) — Ohio State

NICKEL Jordan Hancock / Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) — Ohio State

DE Jeremiah Williams / Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay) — undecided

QB Tyler Buchner / La Mesa, Calif. (Helix) — Notre Dame

WR Jerand Bradley / DeSoto, Texas — Texas Tech

QB Kyle McCord / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) — Ohio State

DE Quintin Somerville / Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro) — Michigan

WR Troy Franklin / Atherton, Calif. (Menlo) — Oregon

NICKEL Billy Bowman Jr. / Denton, Texas (Ryan) — Texas

OT Tristan Leigh / Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary) — undecided

LB Reid Carrico / Ironton, Ohio — Ohio State

WR Destyn Pazon / New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr) — undecided

TE-Y Hudson Wolfe / Savannah, Tenn. (Hardin County) — Tennessee

SLOT Jabez Tinae / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) — Washington

IDL Gabriel Rubio / Saint Peters, Mo. (Lutheran) — Notre Dame

WR Xavier Worthy / Fresno, Calif. (Central West) — Michigan

OT Blake Fisher / Avon, Ind. — Notre Dame

DE Dallas Turner / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) — Alabama

RB Amari Daniels / Miami, Fla. (Central) — undecided

DE Zaire Patterson / Winston-Salem, N.C. (W-S Prep Academy) — Clemson

S Ahmari Harvey / Tallahassee, Fla. (Florida State Univ. School) — Auburn

CB Latrell McCutchin /Austin, Texas (Lynden B. Johnson) — Oklahoma

WR Brian Thomas / Walker, La. — undecided

IDL Lee Hunter / Prichard, Ala. (Mattie T. Blount) — Auburn

DE Tyreak Sapp / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Saint Thomas Aquinas) — Florida

S Corey Collier Jr. / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) — Florida

IDL Mike Hall / Streetsboro, Ohio — Ohio State

CB Jakailin Johnson / Creve Coeur, Mo. (De Smet Jesuit) — Ohio State

S Derrick Davis Jr. Monroeville, Pa. (Gateway) — undecided

QB Miller Moss / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) — USC

RB JoJo Earle / Aledo, Texas — LSU

NICKEL Steven Ortiz / Goodyear, Ariz. (Desert Edge) — Minnesota

LB Jaraye Williams / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) — Louisville

CB Isaiah Johnson / Bluefield, W.Va. — Arizona State

QB Preston Stone / Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal) — SMU

IDL Monkell Goodwine / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) — Alabama

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson / Baltimore, Md. (St. Frances Academy) — Georgia

DE Landon Jackson / Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove) — LSU

NICKEL Sage Ryan / Lafayette, Calif. (Christian Academy) — undecided

WR Cody Jackson / Richmond, Texas (Foster) — Oklahoma

IDL Elliot Donald / Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic) — Pitt

QB Eli Stowers / Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer) — Texas A&M

TE-H Miles Campbell / Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding) — Tennessee

TE-H Michael Trigg / Seffner, Fla. (Seffner Christian) — undecided

NICKEL Avante Dickerson / Omaha, Neb. (Westside) — Minneosta

RB Armoni Goodwin / Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville) — Auburn

IOL James Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints’ Episcopal) — Alabama

WR Cristian Dixon / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) — Michigan

Preseason SI99 break down by state:

ALABAMA

Dylan Brooks, Roanoke

Ga’Quincy McKinstry, Pinson

Jeremiah Williams, Birmingham

Lee Hunter, Prichard

Armoni Goodwin, Trussville

ARIZONA

Ty Thompson, Gilbert

Quintin Somerville, Scottsdale

Steven Ortiz, Goodyear

CALIFORNIA

Beaux Collins, Bellflower

Raesjon Davis, Santa Ana

Brock Bowers, Napa

Tyler Buchner, La Mesa

Troy Franklin, Atherton

Xavier Worthy, Fresno

Miller Moss, Mission Hills

Christian Dixon, Santa Ana

Korey Foreman, Corona

WASHINGTON, DC

Caleb Williams

FLORIDA

Jason Marshall, Miami

JC Latham, Bradenton

Xavian Sorey, Graceville

James Williams, Plantation

Leonard Taylor, Miami

Mario Williams, Plant City

Terrence Lewis, Miami

Terrion Arnold, Tallahassee

Christian Leary, Orlando

Jacorey Brooks, Miami

Dallas Turner, Fort Lauderdale

Amari Daniels, Miami

Amari Harvey, Tallahassee

Tyreak Sapp, Fort Lauderdale

Corey Collier, Miami

Michael Trigg, Seffner

GEORGIA

Smael Mondon, Dallas

David Daniel, Woodstock

Barrett Carter, Suwanee

Nathaniel Wiggins, Atlanta

Cane Berrong, Hartwell

Jordan Hancock, Suwanee

Miles Campbell, Douglasville

Amarius Mims, Cochran

Brock Vandagriff, Bogart

IOWA

Thomas Fidone, Council Bluffs

INDIANA

Blake Fisher, Avon

ILLINOIS

JJ McCarthy, La Grange Park

LOUISIANA

Maason Smith, Houma

Destyn Pazon, New Orleans

Brian Thomas, Walker

Sage Ryan, Lafayette

MARYLAND

Monkell Goodwine, Fort Washington

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Baltimore

Demeioun Robinson, Gaithersburg

Dont’e Thornton, Baltimore

MICHIGAN

Damon Payne, Belleville

MISSOURI

Gabe Rubio, Saint Peters

Mike Hall, Streetsboro

Jakailin Johnson, Saint Louis

NEBRASKA

Avantae Dickerson, Omaha

NEW JERSEY

Tywone Malone, Oradell

NORTH CAROLINA

Keeshawn Silver, Rocky Mount

Payton Page, Greensboro

Will Shipley, Matthews

Drake Maye, Charlotte

Evan Pryor, Cornelius

Zaire Patterson, Winston-Salem

OHIO

Reid Carrico, Ironton

Jack Sawyer, Pickerington

PENNSYLVANIA

Jeremiah Trotter, Philadelphia

Marvin Harrison, Philadelphia

Elijah Jeudy, Philadelphia

Kyle McCord, Philadelphia

Derrick Davis, Monroeville

Elliot Donald, Reading

TENNESSEE

Hudson Wolfe, Savannah

TEXAS

Tommy Brockermeyer, Fort Worth

Camar Wheaton, Garland

Bryce Foster, Katy

Donovan Jackson, Bellaire

Ishmael Ibraheem, Dallas

Billy Bowman, Denton

Latrell McCutchin, Austin

Jojo Earle, Aledo

Preston Stone, Dallas

Landon Jackson, Texarkana

Cody Jackson, Richmond

Eli Stowers, Denton, TX

James Brockermeyer, Fort Worth

Jerand Bradley, Plano

UTAH

Kingsley Suamataia, East Orem

VIRGINIA

TreVeon Henderson, Hopewell

Tristan Leigh, Fairfax

WASHINGTON

Jaraye Williams, Burien

JT Tuimoloau, Bellevue

Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom

Sam Huard, Burien

Jabez Tinae, Burien

Julien Simon, Tacoma

WEST VIRGINIA

Isiah Johnson, Bluefield

Preseason SI99 break down by college verbal commitment:

Alabama

IOL James Brockermeyer

OT Tommy Brockermeyer

WR Jacorey Brooks

IDL Monkell Goodwine

Slot Christian Leary

OT JC Latham

IDL Damon Payne

DE Dallas Turner

Arizona State

CB Isaiah Johnson

Auburn

RB Armoni Goodwin

S Ahmari Harvey

IDL Lee Hunter

Clemson

LB Barrett Carter

WR Beaux Collins

IDL Payton Page

DE Zaire Patterson

RB Will Shipley

LB Jeremiah Trotter

Florida

S Corey Collier

CB Jason Marshall

DE Tyreak Sapp

Georgia

TE-H Brock Bowers

S David Daniel

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson

DE Elijah Jeudy

QB Brock Vandagriff

Louisville

LB Jaraye Williams

LSU

LB Raesjon Davis

RB Jojo Earle

DE Landon Jackson

Maryland

DE Demeioun Robinson

Miami

IDL Leonard Taylor

S James Williams

Michigan

WR Christian Dixon

QB JJ McCarthy

DE Quintin Somerville

Slot Xavier Worthy

Minnesota

Nickel Avantae Dickerson

Nickel Steven Ortiz

North Carolina

QB Drake Maye

DE Keeshawn Silver

Notre Dame

TE-Y Cane Berrong

QB Tyler Buchner

OT Blake Fisher

IDL Gabe Rubio

Ohio State

LB Reid Carrico

IDL Mike Hall

Nickel Jordan Hancock

WR Marvin Harrison

RB TreVeon Henderson

IOL Donovan Jackson

CB JK Johnson

QB Kyle McCord

RB Evan Pryor

DE Jack Sawyer

Oklahoma

WR Cody Jackson

CB Latrell McCutchin

QB Caleb Williams

Slot Mario Williams

Oregon

WR Troy Franklin

QB Ty Thompson

Pittsburgh

IDL Elliot Donald

SMU

QB Preston Stone

Texas

Nickel Billy Bowman

CB Ishmael Ibraheem

Texas A&M

QB Eli Stowers

Texas Tech

WR Jerand Bradley

Tennessee

DE Dylan Brooks

TE-H Miles Campbell

LB Terrence Lewis

TE-Y Hudson Wolfe

USC

QB Miller Moss

LB Julien Simon

Washington

QB Sam Huard

Slot Jabez Tinae