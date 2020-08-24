Lady Pointers use defense to tie Minford in opener

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Defense wins championships. It also keeps you from losing.

The South Point Lady Pointers opened the soccer season with a stellar defensive effort as they tied the Minford Lady Falcons 1-1 on Monday.

“My defense is what held our team together tonight,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins.

“Minford was an incredibly tough and physical team. Sarah Roach pestered Minford’s offense in the middle of the field while Kellanee Montgomery and Jacyie Walters picked up the slack behind her.”

The defense was led by goalkeeper Whitney McKenzie who racked up an amazing 26 saves.

“Whitney McKenzie is a first-year goalie and made some incredible saves tonight. Overall, I am very happy with our results tonight. We are a new team this year and the chemistry is there. We are ready to get some rest and game plan for Rock Hill on Thursday,” said Jenkins.

The game was scoreless the first half with Minford getting a goal by Haley Knore off an assist by Megan Johnson at the 46-minute mark.

South Point tied the game with 57:00 on the clock as Jacyie Walters hit a free kick.

The Lady Pointers visit Rock Hill on Thursday.

Minford 0 1 = 1

South Point 0 1 = 1

Second Half

Mn – Haley Knore (assist Megan Johnson) 46:00

SP – Jacyie Walters (free kick) 57:00

Corner kicks: Minford 6, South Point 4

Saves – Minford: Neveah Porter 11; SP: Whitney McKenzie 26