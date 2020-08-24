Obituaries – 8/24/2020

Hazel Fields

Sept. 19, 1933–Aug. 21, 2020

Hazel Mae (Anderson) Fields, 86, of Ironton passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Lawrence county native was born Sept. 19, 1933, a daughter to the late Elmer and Bessie (Dickerson) Anderson. Hazel was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter D. (Peanut) Fields, who passed away in 1997.

Mrs. Fields attended Dawson Bryant Schools. Hazel was a homemaker who loved her family dearly. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Storms Creek Baptist Church.

Hazel is survived by a son, Walter Ray (Nita) Fields, of Milton, Florida; a daughter, Kim (Wayne) Rice of Ashland, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Vanessa Fields, of Lexington, Kentucky, Kimmy (Seth) Carte, of Rome, Georgia and Holly (Tyler) Shockey, of Lexington, Kentucky; four great-grandchildren, Reese Fields, Brayden Carter, Grady Carter and Sutton Claire Shockey; one sister: Dorothy O’Connell of Hudson Fall, New York; and one brother: Harry Anderson, of Milton, Florida

In addition to her parents and husband, Hazel was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Hale and Carol Johnson; and two brothers, Elmer Ray Anderson and Earl Anderson.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Kenny Hurst officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in honor of Hazel to Storms Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 51 County Road 7, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

Timothy Collins

Timothy Eugene Collins, 52, of Ironton, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Graveside services will be noon Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery, with Pastor Rick Mays officiating.

Jerry Gillispie Jr.

Jerry Wayne Gillispie Jr., 45, of Griffithsville, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Rebecca Martin

Rebecca Elizabeth (Kiser) Martin, 77, of Ironton, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Friends may call from 11 a.m.–noon Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

