AP Preseason All-America Team
The 2020 AP Preseason All-America Team (x-team not scheduled to play in the fall; y-opted out of season):
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.
Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.
Tackles — x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.
Guards — x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee.
Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.
Tight end — x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State.
Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama.
All-purpose player — y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue.
Kicker — x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa.
DEFENSE
Ends — x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami.
Tackles — Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt.
Linebackers — y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.
Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State.
Safeties — Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse.
Punter — Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State.
Running backs — Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis.
Tackles — Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin.
Guards — x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force; x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, Southern California.
Center — x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.
Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.
Receivers — Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota.
All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama.
Kicker — Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma.
DEFENSE
Ends — Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest; Quincy Roche, senior, Miami.
Tackles — y-Jay Tufele, junior, Southern California; x-Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington.
Linebackers — Chazz Surratt senior, North Carolina; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri; x-Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern.
Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; y-Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech.
Safeties — x-Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon; Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU.
Punter — x-Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers.
