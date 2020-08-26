OU makes personal protective equipment available for students returning to campus

Ohio University students returning to the Athens or regional campus can pick up a bag that includes personal protective equipment upon their return.

The bags, which include hand sanitizer, two branded masks and a digital thermometer, are available to students returning in the first or second phases this fall. One bag is available for each student.

A student ID is required to pick up the bags.

Athens Campus students can pick up their bags at the Student Services desk on the fourth floor of Baker University Center, regardless of whether they are attending classes on campus as part of Phase 1 of the Fall reopening plan.

Southern Campus students can pick up their bags in Shafer Courtyard on the Ironton Campus until Aug. 27, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Ohio University employees will also receive two branded masks. They will be distributed through each planning unit’s PPE contact.

For additional updates on returning to Ohio University’s campuses, visit www.ohio.edu/coronavirus.