South Point Board of Education to discuss school reopening

By Staff Reports

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The South Point Board of Education will meet in special session via video at 6 p.m on Friday.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss personnel and school reopening.

The meeting will be available for viewing at South Point Local School District Facebook page and the South Point Local School District website.

