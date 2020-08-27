22 new cases of COVID-19 cases include three children

The Lawrence County Health Department is reporting a huge increase, 22, of positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The demographics are 17 females and five males, ages 12–83. Three of cases are children.

That brings the total number of active cases to 122.

Ten people are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. That is double the number reported on Wednesday.

There was also another COVID-19 death, this time a woman died, bringing the total to 13 Lawrence County residents who have died from the novel coronavirus. That number includes nine women and four men and the age range from 52–95.

There has been a total of 451 confirmed cases since March 25. 329 people are out of isolation and the health department is monitoring 166 people who have come in contact with someone with COVID-19. 5,875 tests have been done.