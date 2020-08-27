Obituaries – 8/27/2020

Eugene Stowers Jr.

Eugene Arthur Stowers Jr., 57, of Hamlin, West Virginia, died Aug., 25, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Stowers.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Glenna Moore

Glenna Gail Moore, 50, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Mount Carmel in Grove City.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Morrison Cemetery, Branchland, West Virginia.

Bessie Thornburg

Bessie Lee Thornburg, 92, of Clemmons, North Carolina, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Burial will follow.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

David Adkins

David Lee Adkins, 59, of Chesapeake, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Best Care in Wheelersburg.

There will be no services at his request. He will be buried with his parents at Rome Cemetery.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

