Veteran banker joins Citizens Deposit Bank

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Sandra Lester has joined Citizens Deposit Bank, according to Jodi Rowe-Collins, executive vice president.

Lester is the branch manager of the bank’s Huntington office and will be responsible for building relationships and growing retail loans and deposits in the Huntington market.

In announcing the hire, Rowe-Collins said, “We’re delighted to have a veteran, experienced banker like Sandy join Citizens Deposit Bank. With over 25 years of banking experience, she is very familiar with the market and we believe she’ll be a great addition to our team.”

Lester joined Citizens Deposit Bank from First State Bank (MVB), where she was vice president of Business Development – Retail. Lester began her banking career in 1987 at First Huntington National Bank (Chase). She has extensive retail business development and branch management experience with a number of area financial institutions.

She holds an Associate Degree in Information Processing from Marshall University Community & Technical College. She also received a diploma from the West Virginia School of Banking.

Sandy may be reached by phone at 304-399-1330 or by e-mail at Sandra.Lester@cdbt.com.

The Huntington branch is located at 2600 5th Avenue, across from the Kroger store.

Citizens Deposit Bank is a Vanceburg, Kentucky-based $590 million community bank with 17 locations in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. Citizens Deposit is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a $1.9 billion, Huntington, West Virginia-based bank holding company.