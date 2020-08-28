Obituaries – 8/28/2020
Jaqueline Snyder
Jaqueline Carla Snyder, 56, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
Private family services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
Dianna Marshall
Dianna McDowell Marshall, 54, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at home. Funeral Service will be held noon Tuesday at Christ Temple Church, Ashland, Kentucky.
