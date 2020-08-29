Editorial: Entering the last laps

With the political conventions now over and Labor Day approaching, the general election campaign is about to kick into high gear.

And with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, the election season will be quite different from those of the past.

Typically, one finds candidates hitting all the major events and festivals in the region, meeting voters and shaking hands, but, with most public activities canceled and social distancing in place, obviously, that will not be the case this year.

And with that that type of retail campaigning off the table, candidates will have to be more creative in getting their messages out.

At The Tribune, we typically host candidate forums during this season, inviting the public to venues like Ohio University Southern. We are currently considering how to adapt our coverage to meet the pandemic, with the possibility of a streamed or pre-recorded event in the works.

We will also be printing our usual election guide, providing a more in-depth look at the four contested races here in the county.

We would like to hear from you. As we begin compiling questions to ask candidates, we would like to know what issues you would like to hear about.

Share your thoughts on what you would like to see as we head into November. Please send suggestions to heath.harrison@irontontribune.com.