Fire departments receive FEMA grants for radios

CHESAPEAKE — Five fire departments from the Tri-State received an $823,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the purpose of radio equipment.

The grant was awarded on Aug. 21 to the Chesapeake-Union, Proctorville and Fayette fire departments in Ohio, as well as Green Valley and Ceredo in West Virginia, Chesapeake fire chief Joey McMaster said.

McMaster said the grant would cover 111 portable quad-ban radios, which are digital capable, as well as 31 mobile truck radios, along with batteries and microphones.

McMaster said they are accepting bids from companies for the radios and anyone who is interested can contact the Chesapeake fire department at 740-867-5988.