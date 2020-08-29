‘Golf divas’ notch wins at Ironton Ladies 9-Hole

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — The acronym DFD sometimes stands for Divas For Design, but not when it comes to the Ironton Ladies 9-Hole Golf Association.

DFD is the order of winners from Tuesday’s weekly outing at the Pine Grove Golf Club.

Pat Riggs served as hostess and conducted the regular brief business meeting before announcing the day’s events.

That’s when these golf divas hit the course and Riggs posted the winners as Dillow, Fox, Dillow.

Becky Dillow won two events sandwiched around one by Sharon Fox who got the other win.

Margaret Donley will serve as next Tuesday’s hostess when the group meets at 9 a.m. for a brief business meeting and breakfast followed by golfing at 9:30.

There has been a surge of women golfing on the course and the club invites new members and guests to join the Ladies Nine Hole League.

Current members of the club this season are: Pat Lambert, April Graf, Dora Carmon, Janeen Spradlin, Sharon Fox, Margaret Donley, Becky Dillow, Pat Riggs, Lana Moore and Joyce Lewis.