Herd-EKU to air on ESPN

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall Football’s season-opening game against Eastern Kentucky will be carried on ESPN, the Thundering Herd announced Wednesday.

The Thundering Herd holds the all-time series lead 11-8-1, including a 32-16 victory in 2018.

“We are excited that ESPN has chosen to showcase our first game and the great national exposure that comes with that,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick.

“Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have worked extremely hard and our fans will certainly enjoy watching the Thundering Herd as part of a national audience.”

The Colonels will be led by first-year coach Walt Wells, who was announced as EKU’s head coach on December 9, 2019. The team went 7-5 last season, including a 5-3 mark in the Ohio Valley Conference.

“It’s always a huge positive to get your program out there to a national audience,” head coach Doc Holliday said.

“Our players are eager to get this season started and are happy to be able to do it in front of our wonderful fanbase.”

Future Marshall game times will be released at a later date once they are finalized by Conference USA’s broadcast partners.