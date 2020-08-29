Peddler’s providing family atmosphere for nearly 25 years

Peddler’s has been around since 1996, serving home-cooked meals in Ironton.

“Nothing comes out of a can, it’s all homemade,” Cindy Barnes said. “We have a daily special everyday.”

Monday is chicken and dumplings, Tuesday is turkey and dressing, Wednesday is baked steak, Thursday is baked pork chop and Friday is fresh cod.

“As far as lunch and dinner, turkey and dressing, we sell a lot of that,” she said.

As for breakfast, omelets and French toast are the star items on the menu.

COVID-19 appears to be derailing Peddlers’ normal business hours and the buffet.

“Right now our hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m., due to COVID, and we used to be open all night on Friday and Saturday,” Barnes said. “But now, we are not, due to COVID. And we are no longer allowed to serve a buffet.”

Barnes says Peddler’s is looked at as a family restaurant, because anybody that she hires to work for her, she feels like they are family.

Peddler’s draws people from all over the area and Cindy says it’s very rare to get negative feedback.

According to reviews on their Facebook page, Peddler’s Home Cooking is a “delicious, hometown favorite.”

One review stated “Just ate here for the first time, and it was absolutely the best meal I have had from a restaurant in a very long time. Service was great, food was exceptional. 10/10 hands down.”

“If we don’t know your name before you walk in the door, we will know it before you leave,” Barnes said.

Peddler’s is located at 2225 S. Third St. in Ironton.