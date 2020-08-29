SOMC to host virtual Run For Your LIFE

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center’s “Run For Your LIFE” is an annual event celebrating its 43rd year, but in 2020 it will feel brand new. For the first time ever, Run For Your LIFE will be a virtual competition.

“We’ve made changes to this year’s Run For Your LIFE so that we can hold this event while still following necessary safety procedures during the coronavirus pandemic,” SOMC Community Health and Wellness Director Wendi Waugh said.

Like in previous years, participants can register by visiting TriStateRacer.com. Unlike previous years, participants will then have from Sept. 5-12 to complete their race and log their times.

The events will include a 5k, 10k run and 10k bike and duathlon.

Registration is $20, and everyone who registers will be mailed a Run For Your LIFE t-shirt.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Community Health and Wellness fund. The fund supports projects that positively affect the health and wellness of the community by promoting healthy lifestyles as well as creating and supporting community health programs.

To register, visit tristateracer.com and search “Run For Your LIFE.” For more information on this and other events at SOMC, visit somc.org.