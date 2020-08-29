South Point to host third food truck rally

SOUTH POINT — With its first two attempts a success, the village of South Point is hosting a third food truck rally on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The socially-distanced community events, which took place earlier this summer, proved to be a popular draw, with several vendors from around the region setting up trucks at the Veterans Park boat ramp on Ferry and Second streets.

A few of the vendors had such demand, they had to resupply at the last rally, Mayor Jeff Gaskin said.

Next month’s event will run from 11 a.m-6 p.m. at the same location, Gaskin announced on his Facebook page this week. There is no cost to enter the event.