Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall Health to launch single patient portal

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Patients at Cabell Huntington Hospital and Marshall Health will no longer need to toggle between two patient portal accounts to get their health care results.

Beginning Oct. 1, patients will be able to access their health information from both inpatient and outpatient visits with Cabell Huntington Hospital and office visits with Marshall Health providers in a combined patient portal, myHealthFile.

Through the convenience of a single patient portal, patients will be able to view clinical summaries, test results and other health information 24 hours a day, seven days a week from anywhere with internet access. myHealthFile offers patients:

• Access to records from recent doctor and/or hospital visits

• Many test and lab results (some results are only released by your doctor)

• Prescription refill requests

• Non-urgent appointment requests

• Secure email communication with a physician’s staff

• Updated lists of medications, immunizations, allergies, etc.

Patients can use myHealthFile to manage their own health care and the care of your loved ones as well. Proxy access may be established as a primary custodian (who acts on behalf of the patient) or as a custodian (read-only) for:

• Minor dependents

• A dependent adult age 18 and older

• Adult patients who want to grant access to another adult, such as an adult daughter who helps manage the care of a parent