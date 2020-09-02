Redwomen win 8-0

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Bri Reynolds was up to her old ways while the Rock Hill Redwomen defense was saying “no way” to scoring.

Reynolds registered a “hat trick” with three goals to pace the offense while the defense pitched a shutout in Rock Hill’s 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Chesapeake Lady Panthers on Tuesday.

While Reynolds had three goals, five other players also scored in a balanced attack.

“We had six different players score and our defense kept the shutout,” said Rock Hill coach Summer Collins. “I take pride in having so many girls score and keeping the shutout. I was proud of that.

“Chesapeake has a lot of inexperienced players, but their girls play hard. With time and maturity, they can have a good program.”

Rock Hill scored quickly in the first half in building a 5-0 lead.

Reynolds used an assist by Emmi Stevens to score at the 10-minute mark.

Paige Bailey followed with an unassisted goal two minutes later for a 2-0 lead.

It was the tandem of Reynolds and Stevens again at the 15-minute mark that made it 3-0

The Redwomen then scored two goals within 15 seconds as Taylor Clark and Reynolds each had unassisted goals with 19 minutes on the clock.

In the second half, Kate Delong got an unassisted goal at the 47:00 mark.

Stevens then took part in the scoring as she got an assist from Tabbi Miller with 59:00 on the clock.

Aleigha Matney scored the final goal with 24 seconds to play with an assist from Vasti Aguilera.

Rock Hill had 26 shots on goal while Chesapeake did not register a shot on goal. Lady Panthers’ goalkeeper Carolina Jamie had 19 saves.

Rock Hill plays at Fairland next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Rock Hill 5 3 = 8

Chesapeake 0 0 = 0

First Half

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Emmi Stevens) 10:00

RH – Paige Bailey (unassisted) 12:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Emmi Stevens) 15:00

RH – Taylor Clark (unassisted) 19:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (unassisted) 19:00

Second Half

RH – Kate Delong (unassisted) 47:00

RH – Emmi Stevens (assist Tabbi Miller) 59:00

RH – Aleigha Matney (assist Vasti Aguilera) 80:00

Saves – RH: None. Chesapeake: Carolina Jamie 19

Shots on goal – Rock Hill 26, Chesapeake 0

Corner kicks – Rock Hill 8, Chesapeake 0