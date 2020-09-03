Obituaries – 9/03/2020

Stanley Robinson

June 9, 1942–Sept. 1, 2020

Stanley “Stan” Robinson, 78, of Pedro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Felicity, Ohio.

Stan was born June 9, 1942, in Pedro, a son to the late Mont and Nora B. (May) Robinson.

He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Jane “Janie” Malone Robinson, who passed away July 27, 2006.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Kenny Klaiber officiating. Burial will follow in Slabfork Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post #8850. Visitation for family and friends will be 6–8 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home and Sunday noon until time of the service.

Geneva Meadows

Geneva Ellen Meadows, 78, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.

The family has entrusted her care to the Taylor Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.