Propane training class offered for firefighters

Arrick’s Propane, in partnership with the Elizabeth Township Fire Department, will be hosting a propane training class for Lawrence and Scioto County Firefighters.

It is set for 8 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the fire station, located at 127 Township Road 113 in Pedro.

Those interested in taking part are asked to contact Elizabeth Township Fire Department chief Joe Kline at 740-442-4116.