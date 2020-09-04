Water system costs are focus of council meeting

Sale of four surplus cruisers approved

SOUTH POINT — The South Point village council hosted their September meeting in a virtual session on Tuesday.

It was a return to the teleconference format, following a special meeting two weeks ago, which took place in person, in which members heard a presentation on a water rate analysis study by the Rural Community Assistance Program, commissioned due to high water usage within the village.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said council members were informed Tuesday that the village had spent $68,000 more than they had taken in, due to issues with the water system.

He said this was due to 11 water breaks in the village, overtime for workers to deal with the breaks and two wells going down.

“These wells weren’t designed to go 20 to 23 hours a day,” he said.

Gaskin said the village had the funds in reserve to cover the cost.

The meeting had a limited agenda, with the other major business being the approval of the sale of four surplus police cruisers.

On the water issue, Gaskin said the village has recently approved the drilling of a new well, at an estimated cost of $150,000.

The next meeting of council is set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6.