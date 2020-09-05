Redmen win 2 OVC games
Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
PEDRO — When Sam Simpson has the ball, it’s the opposition that says, “D’oh!”
Rock Hill’s Sam Simpson frustrated the Portsmouth Trojans as he scored four goals as the Redmen won the Ohio Valley Conference game 4-0 on Thursday.
Isiah Kelley and Nick Van Kueren also had goals while Tyler Brammer and Parker Knipp had one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Blake Wilson had two saves.
On Wednesday, Rock Hill beat Chesapeake 4-1 as Simpson, Knipp, Brammer and Van Kueren all had goals.
Rock Hill, now 2-0-1 overall and in the OVC, plays at Fairland on Tuesday.
