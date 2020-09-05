Stephens, Ohio House discuss bills during session

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, today voted on several bills during House session.

“It was great to be back at the Statehouse today, doing the people’s work while in session,” said Stephens. “My colleagues and I voted on some imperative legislation for Ohioans and I look forward to seeing the movement of this legislation to the Senate and governor’s desk.”

Of those bills, Stephens voted to concur with Senate amendments on House Bill 272, which would expand the basis of a court’s exercise of personal jurisdiction to include any basis consistent with the Ohio Constitution and the United State Constitution.

House Bill 272 would also prohibit a public official from ordering the closure of all places of worship in a geographic area and to prohibit a public official from changing the time, place or manner of conducting an election, except in certain circumstances.

Language from House Bill 680, which passed out of the House in June, was added to House Bill 272 in the Senate. Those amendments include language to protect Ohio’s elections process and ensure the events that happened in this year’s primary election never happen again.

Stephens also voted in support of House Bill 341 with Senate amendments. This legislation regards the administration of addiction treatment drugs, thus being a part of the greater effort to combat Ohio’s opioid epidemic.

Additionally, Stephens supported House Bill 606, legislation that would make temporary changes related to qualified civil immunity for health care and emergency services provided during a government-declared disaster or emergency.