The Lord only calls on those who labor to get things done

Are you lazy or are you a laborer?

Monday is Labor Day. Labor Day differs from most holidays in that it is not devoted to any particular individual. Rather it is a national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country over the years.

The first Labor Day was celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City. Then, on June 28th, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in Sept. a legal holiday.

The U.S. Department of Labor stated “The vital force of labor added materially to the highest standard of living and the greatest production the world has ever known and has brought us closer to the realization of our traditional ideals of economic and political democracy.

It is appropriate, therefore, that the nation pay tribute on Labor Day to the creator of so much of the nation’s strength, freedom, and leadership – the American worker.”

God commanded Adam and Eve in Genesis 3:19: “By the sweat of your brow you will eat your food until you return to the ground, since from it you were taken; for dust you are

and to dust you will return.” (NIV)

A lazy person thumbs his or her nose at God’s command and snarls, “I don’t feel like working – I will let someone else earn my keep.” But barring some kind of injury or physical weakness that prevents you from working, why should someone else shoulder the responsibility for your well-being?

After all, God has declared that you must earn your own keep. The Bible declares in 1 Timothy 5:8, “If anyone does not provide for his own family, he has denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel.” In other words, lazy people will find it hard to get into heaven if

they don’t change their ways.

According to author Roy B. Zuck, God never goes to the lazy or the idle when He needs someone for His service. When God wants a worker, He calls a worker. When He has work to be done, He goes to those who are already at work. When God wants a great servant, He calls a busy person. Scripture and history attest to this truth:

Moses was busy with his flock at Horeb when God called him.

Gideon was busy threshing wheat by the winepress when God called him.

Saul was busy searching for his father’s lost beasts.

David was busy caring for his father’s sheep.

Elisha was busy plowing with twelve yoke of oxen.

Nehemiah was busy bearing the king’s wine cup.

Amos was busy following the flock.

Peter and Andrew were busy casting a net into the sea.

James and John were busy mending their nets.

Matthew was busy collecting customs.

Labor Day is the day we honor those hard-working individuals who show up every day to make honest livings.

I respect the waiter who cares for me at the restaurant. I appreciate the person who delivers my newspaper. I am grateful for the guy or gal at the flight desk who tags my luggage and gives me my boarding pass. Without those good, honest folks, life would be so much harder.

God bless the working men and women!

All the lazy folks can go and hide for the day – this holiday’s not for you.

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia