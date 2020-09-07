Lady Flyers down Lady Mohawks

Jim Walker

McDERMOTT — For the St. Joseph Lady Flyers soccer team, it was Saturday Night Live Under the Lights.

The Lady Flyers were in the spotlight as they played under the lights at Northwest on Saturday and beat the Lady Mohawks 5-1.

“It was another stellar game by the defense and an all-around team effort,” said Lady Flyers’ coach Dan Blair.

Lydia Sheridan scored the first goal of the game at the 32-minute mark with an assist from Emma Whaley.

The game turned into a defensive battle until Whaley got her first goal of the game with just 13 seconds on the clock with an assist from Aubrey Sutton.

Whaley took over offensively in the second half as she scored three more goals — two unassisted and one off an assist from Addie Philabaun.

Lady Flyers’ goalkeeper Riley Daniels had a solid game with five saves.

St. Joseph took 28 shots compared to nine for Northwest.

St. Joseph plays at Minford on Monday at 5 p.m. and entertains New Boston at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.