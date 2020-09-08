Obituaries – 9/07/2020

Richard Worley

June 12, 1935–Sept. 6, 2020

Richard Carter Worley, 85, of Ironton, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born June 12, 1935, in Waterloo, son of the late Pete Worley and Gladys Marie Vanderhoof Worley.

He was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Gilbert Owens. He was retired from the City of Ironton as a floodwall and street department superintendent.

Richard was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He had a passion for his family and for farming.

Survivors include his devoted wife of 67 years, Frances Kay Matney Worley; a daughter, Rebecca Lambert (Ed), of Kitts Hill; two sons, Richard Lee Worley (Cathy), of Coal Grove, and Greg Worley (Leigh) of Taylor Mill, Kentucky; four sisters, Barbara Ackerman, Wanda Callicoat (Ronnie) and Rita Conley (Butch), all of Waterloo, and Louise Worley, of Lancaster ; a brother, James Lee Worley (Diane), of Pedro ; seven grandchildren, Krista Hayes (Michael), Nichole Wilds, Warren Lambert, III, Tammi Carlisle (Rick), Kara Long (Kyle) and Hannah and Maria Worley; and seven great grandchildren, Xander Hayes, Brianna, Chase, Ethan and Zoe Wilds, and Zach and Caleb Worley.

Graveside services will be held at noon on Wednesday, at Aid Cemetery, Aid. Burial will follow in the cemetery. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.