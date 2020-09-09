2020 H.S. Football Standings

2020 High School Football Standings

Ohio Valley Conference

OVC Overall

W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp

Ironton 2 0 105 16 0 0 0 0

Fairland 2 0 55 34 0 0 0 0

Gallipolis 1 1 48 55 0 0 0 0

Coal Grove 1 1 41 33 0 0 0 0

Rock Hill 1 1 20 30 0 0 0 0

Portsmouth 1 1 40 64 0 0 0 0

Chesapeake 0 2 23 42 0 0 0 0

South Point 0 2 14 72 0 0 0 0

Southern Ohio Conference

Division I

SOC Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Symmes Valley 1 0 51 0 2 0 95 6

Beaver Eastern 1 0 41 0 2 0 62 20

Northwest 1 0 10 6 1 1 16 34

Prts. Notre Dame 0 1 6 10 0 2 13 38

Green 0 1 0 51 0 2 8 90

Sciotoville East 0 1 0 41 0 1 0 41

Division II

SOC Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Waverly 1 0 49 13 2 0 85 48

Wheelersburg 1 0 42 28 2 0 73 28

Oak Hill 1 0 42 28 1 1 61 59

Minford 0 1 28 42 1 1 54 67

Lucasville Valley 0 1 28 42 1 1 56 48

Portsmouth West 0 1 13 49 1 1 41 56

Friday, Sept. 4 Results

Ironton 55, Gallipolis 7

Rock Hill 14, Chesapeake 10

Fairland 27, Coal Grove 21

Portsmouth 31, South Point 14

Symmes Valley 51, Green 0

Beaver Eastern 41, Sciotoville East 0

Northwest 10, Portsmouth Notre Dame 6

Oak Hill 42, Lucasville Valley 28

Waverly 49, Portsmouth West 13

Wheelersburg 42, Minford 28

Friday, Sept. 11 Schedule

Ohio Valley Conference

Coal Grove at Ironton

Rock Hill at Gallipolis

Chesapeake at South Point

Fairland at Portsmouth

SOC Division I

Eastern at Symmes Valley

Northwest at Sciotoville East

Green at Ports. Notre Dame

SOC Division II

Portsmouth West at Minford

Oak Hill at Wheelersburg

Waverly at Lucasville Valley