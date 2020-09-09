2020 H.S. Football Standings
2020 High School Football Standings
Ohio Valley Conference
OVC Overall
W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp
Ironton 2 0 105 16 0 0 0 0
Fairland 2 0 55 34 0 0 0 0
Gallipolis 1 1 48 55 0 0 0 0
Coal Grove 1 1 41 33 0 0 0 0
Rock Hill 1 1 20 30 0 0 0 0
Portsmouth 1 1 40 64 0 0 0 0
Chesapeake 0 2 23 42 0 0 0 0
South Point 0 2 14 72 0 0 0 0
Southern Ohio Conference
Division I
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Symmes Valley 1 0 51 0 2 0 95 6
Beaver Eastern 1 0 41 0 2 0 62 20
Northwest 1 0 10 6 1 1 16 34
Prts. Notre Dame 0 1 6 10 0 2 13 38
Green 0 1 0 51 0 2 8 90
Sciotoville East 0 1 0 41 0 1 0 41
Division II
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Waverly 1 0 49 13 2 0 85 48
Wheelersburg 1 0 42 28 2 0 73 28
Oak Hill 1 0 42 28 1 1 61 59
Minford 0 1 28 42 1 1 54 67
Lucasville Valley 0 1 28 42 1 1 56 48
Portsmouth West 0 1 13 49 1 1 41 56
Friday, Sept. 4 Results
Ironton 55, Gallipolis 7
Rock Hill 14, Chesapeake 10
Fairland 27, Coal Grove 21
Portsmouth 31, South Point 14
Symmes Valley 51, Green 0
Beaver Eastern 41, Sciotoville East 0
Northwest 10, Portsmouth Notre Dame 6
Oak Hill 42, Lucasville Valley 28
Waverly 49, Portsmouth West 13
Wheelersburg 42, Minford 28
Friday, Sept. 11 Schedule
Ohio Valley Conference
Coal Grove at Ironton
Rock Hill at Gallipolis
Chesapeake at South Point
Fairland at Portsmouth
SOC Division I
Eastern at Symmes Valley
Northwest at Sciotoville East
Green at Ports. Notre Dame
SOC Division II
Portsmouth West at Minford
Oak Hill at Wheelersburg
Waverly at Lucasville Valley
