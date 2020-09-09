Lady Pointers get big win over West, 9-0

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — What the South Point Lady Pointers needed, they got.

The Lady Pointers were in need of a big win and they produced one on Tuesday with a 9-0 non-conference soccer win over the Portsmouth West Lady Senators.

Six different players scored for South Point led by Kylee Ellison’s hat-trick while Bridget Hern had a brace (two goals).

Also getting goals were Sarah Roach, KeeKee Montgomery, Elaysia Wilburn and Evan Boggs.

“This was a much-needed win for my girls,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins. A few girls needed to see the back of the net and tonight allowed them to get going.

“The defense was able to work on their passing tonight and the midfield was able to finish the ball.”

Besides her three goals, Ellison had three assists while Luca Pennington and Roach had one assist each.

Goalkeeper Whiteny Mikenzi had four saves.

South Point led 3-0 at the half and scored six times in the second half.

South Point will host Rock Hill on Thursday for senior night.