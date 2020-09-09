Perez bobblehead featured at Reds’ HOF museum this month

CINCINNATI — The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum presented by Dinsmore has many exciting events, tours, activities and more planned for fans during the month of September.

Root the Reds Home exhibit.

A new exhibition showcasing the history of Reds souvenir pennants and stadium banners is now open and features over 200 historic pennants and banners from the team’s championship seasons, starting with the 1919 World Series as well as memorable events such as the 1978 Tour of Japan and 1988 All-Star Game in Cincinnati.

Tony Pérez bobblehead presented by Dinsmore.

Fans can receive a free Tony Pérez bobblehead on Saturdays and Sundays in September with regular-price paid admission, while supplies last. This is the first full-size bobblehead of Tony Pérez offered by the Reds Hall of Fame and depicts Pérez’ game-changing home run in game seven of the 1975 World Series off of Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee.

North Star Tour presented by Ohio’s 529 Plan (through Sept. 20)

Guided by baseball historians John Erardi and Larry Phillips, this 90-minute two-mile walking tour takes guests through the little-known history of baseball in Cincinnati before 1869 as well as abolitionist efforts in the Queen City leading up to the Civil War. Tours are offered Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m. and Noon through September 20. Tickets are $30 and include admission to the Hall of Fame. Discounted tickets are provided for Hall of Fame members.

Riverfront Stadium Site Tour presented by Ohio’s 529 Plan (through Sept. 27)

This 90-minute walking tour takes guests back in time to when Riverfront Stadium was the home of the Reds from 1970 to 2002. The tour winds through what is now The Banks district and visits Riverfront Stadium landmarks and locations. Tours are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. through September 27. Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for students and seniors, and include admission to the Hall of Fame. Discounted tickets are provided to Hall of Fame members.

Brunch, Brews & Baseball – Riverfront Revisited (through Nov. 8)

Back by popular demand is the Brunch, Brews, and Baseball tour brought to you by Moerlein Lager House and the Reds Hall of Fame – with a Riverfront twist. The two-hour experience starts at the Lager House for brunch and a flight of their award-winning beers, then goes on the new Riverfront Stadium Site walking tour to visit landmarks now occupied by The Banks District.

This new package also includes a commemorative 1990 Reds Stein. Tours are Sundays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. through November 8. Tickets are $50 for adults, $45 for under 21 and children 5 and under are free.

The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is $12 for adults and $8 for students/seniors.

• Kids 12 and under can always explore the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum for free, courtesy of the H. C. S. Foundation.

• Admission for active military and veterans is free, courtesy of the Sargent Family Foundation.

Safety procedures and precautions are in place to protect all visitors.

Plan your visit at RedsMuseum.org.