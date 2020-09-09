Redwomen get easy win over Piketon

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redwomen just Bri-zed.

Behind a haul by Bri Reynolds, the Redwomen breezed past the Piketon Lady Redstreaks 8-3 in a non-league soccer game on Wednesday.

Reynolds scored all of her haul — four goals — in the first half as Rock Hill took a 5-2 halftime lead.

Rock Hill (4-0) went up 1-0 just 22 seconds into the game on an unassisted goal by Reynolds. All four of Reynolds’ goals were unassisted.

Kennedy Waldrop then scored with an assist from Tabbi Miller at the 8-minute mark and the lead was 2-0.

Piketon got a goal two minutes later but Reynolds scored again just one minute later and it was 3-1.

Reynolds then scored two more unassisted goals in a seven-minute span and a 5-1 lead.

Piketon scored an own goal with 36:00 on the first half clock and it was 5-2.

Emmi Stevens didn’t waste any time getting Rock Hill’s next goal as she scored on a penalty kick just two minutes into the second half.

Waldrop got her second goal with an assist from Stevens at the 45:00 mark and then Allison Rogers scored her first career goal at the 78-minute mark to cap the Rock Hill scoring.

Piketon got a goal on a free kick with two seconds left in the game to complete the scoring.

Rock Hill goalkeeper Kate Delong had six saves. Piketon’s goalie had 11 saves.

The Redwomen took 19 shots and had seven corner kicks. Piketon took six shots and had one corner kick.

Due to injuries and various circumstances, the Redwomen only dressed 14 players for the game.

Rock Hill plays at South Point in a 6 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

Piketon 2 1 = 3

Rock Hill 5 3 = 8

First Half

RH – Bri Reynolds (unassisted) 00:22

RH – Kennedy Waldrop (assist Tabbi Miller) 8:00

Pkn – Unassisted goal 10:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (unassisted) 11:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (unassisted) 23:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (unassisted) 30:00

Pkn – Own goal 36:00

Second Half

RH – Emmi Stevens (penalty kick) 42:00

RH – Kennedy Waldrop (assist Emmi Stevens) 45:00

RH – Allison Rogers (assist Kennedy Waldrop) 78:00

Pkn – Free kick 79:58

Saves – Piketon: 11; RH: Kate Delong 6

Corner kicks – Piketon 1, Rock Hill 7

Shots – Piketon 6, Rock Hill 19