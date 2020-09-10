Fayette Township clean up starts Friday

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP — The Fayette Township clean up is set to take place on Friday and Saturday.

Roadside pickup is available for seniors only, while dumpsters will be set up at the Burlington Fire station.

Residents may need to unload their own trash, due to limited number of volunteers and the COVID-19 pandemic.

No batteries, paint, oil, refrigerators, household garbage or hazardous waste will be accepted. A limited amount a scrap tires and building material will be accepted.

Hours are from 8a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday.