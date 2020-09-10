Obituaries – 9/10/2020

William Bryant

Jan. 20, 1966 – Sept. 6, 2020

William Michael Bryant, AKA “Fatts,” “Bill”, 54, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Jackie Bryant Jr. and Lucille Lively Bryant; his three brothers, James (Jimmy) Robert Bryant, John Paul Bryant and Gary Bryant and nephew, Shawn Bryant.

Bill is survived by his three sisters, MaryAnn Hunt, Kathy “Kitty” Smith, both of Ironton, and Tammy (Donnie) Bolden, of Jackson; a brother, James Ritchie (Leesa) Bryant, of Arkansas, and a sister-in-law, Kathy Bryant, of Ironton. He is also survived by his two children Ashley Bryant, of Lancaster, and Corey Bryant, of Pataskala; his two grandkids, Jaidyn and Peyton, both of Lancaster; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his family, Bill was survived by his significant other, Linda Brown, and her three children, niece and her husband.

Bill always knew how to brighten a room and will be missed by many.

Rest easy, Fatts!!

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

LoRena Cahal

LoRena Lee Cahal, 50, of South Point, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in South Webster.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Tim Jenkins and Dennis Hankins officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Social distancing and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.

Steven Cahal

Steven Leslie Cahal, 51, of South Point, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Tim Jenkins and Dennis Hankins officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Social distancing and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.

Krista Lardner

Krista Lynn Lardner, 39, of South Point, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Funeral service will follow in Owens Funeral Home, Louisville, Kentucky at a later date; followed with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens in Louisville, Kentucky.

Andrew Cellar

Andrew “Pete” Cellar, 75, of St. Peters, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Progress West Health Care Center, O’Fallon, Missouri.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, 611 Center St., Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ironton Catholic Schools, 912 S. Sixth St., Ironton, Ohio 45638.

Justin Reed,

Justin “Lee” Reed, 78, of Kitts Hill, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine (Anderson) Reed.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Bald Knob Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

Tawny Ross

Nov. 8, 1989–Sept. 3, 2020

Tawny Rosalynn Ross, 30, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Tawny was born Nov. 8, 1989, in Huntington, West Virginia; a daughter to Peggy Ross of Ironton, and Rick Clark, of Florida.

Tawny was a 2008 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and worked as a server for Buffalo Wild Wings.

Tawny recently celebrated two years of sobriety, after overcoming her battle with addiction. She attended N.A. Group, Saturday Night Live, where she met a number of people who she would share her story with, about how God had transformed her life. Her family was extremely proud of her for her sobriety and willingness to help others.

She was of the Christian faith.

She was preceded in death by fiancé, Brian Barney; four unborn babies lost to miscarriages; grandparents, Everett Ross, Connie Adams, Bob Adams and Libby Unrue; and an aunt, Sheryl Stevens.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her precious daughter, Kali Rayne Ross; two brothers, Bradley Ross and Devin Ross; stepfather, Russ Adams; three aunts, Dusty (Jeff) Delawder, Misty Ross (Jason McCaffery) and Jami Unrue; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss her dearly.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

At the request of the family, if you would like to make a donation, it may be made to Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 122, Ironton, Ohio 45638 to help with final expenses.

