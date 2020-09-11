Dawson-Bryant students mark 9-11 anniversary

DEERING — Every year, Dawson-Bryant Elementary school commemorates the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks with an outdoor ceremony led by the school’s fifth graders.

However, due to restriction in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s commemoration had to be different.

“But it is still an important opportunity for our students to learn about, honor and remember the events of that day,” assistant principal Monica Mahlmeister said.

The annual ceremony took place over the intercom after morning announcements, led by the fifth graders and included the reading of a poem and a prayer, the playing of the national anthem, the pledge of allegiance and the singing of “God Bless the USA.” Students and staff were encouraged to wear red white and blue for the day.

“This year, we want to honor those lost on Sept. 11 by doing good deeds,” Mahlmeister said. “We are challenging all students and staff to complete 11 good deeds for Sept. 11. These good deeds will be dedicated to making our world a better place in tribute to those lost on 9/11. As we remember 9/11, let us also remember that good deeds can change the world!”