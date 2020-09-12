Big plays propel Dragons again

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — It’s go big or go home for the Fairland Dragons.

The Dragons used their big play ability to score quickly as they rolled pass the Portsmouth Trojans 34-6 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Fairland (3-0, 3-0) didn’t was any time making a big play as Gavin Hunt returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead just 15 seconds into the game.

The lead went to 13-0 just before the end of the quarter as Max Ward hit Tevin Taylor with an 11-yard scoring strike and Emma Marshall’s kick made it 13-0.

It was big play time again just before the half as Ward and Hunt clicked on a 36-yard scoring pass and Marshall’s boot made it 20-0 at the 1:29 mark.

Fairland went big in the third quarter as J.D. Brumfield galloped 45 yards for a touchdown as the lead grew to 27-0.

Taylor scored on a 1-yard run with 6:24 left to cap the Fairland scoring.

Portsmouth avoided the shutout as Drew Roe hit Michael Duncan with a 7-yard TD pass with just 33 seconds to play.

Ward was 15-of-28 passing for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was picked off four times. Hunt caught seven passes for 93 yards and Zander Schmidt had five grabs for 49 yards.

Brumfield finished with 109yards on eight attempts rushing.

Roe was 17-of-31 passing for Portsmouth for 153 yards and a score. The Trojans were limited to just 27 net yards rushing.

Dariyonne Bryant had four catches for 55 yards.

Next Friday, Fairland host South Point and Portsmouth visits Chesapeake.

Fairland 13 7 7 7 = 34

Portsmouth 0 0 0 6 = 6

First Quarter

Fa — Gavin Hunt, 88-yard kickoff return (pass failed), 11:45

Fa — Tevin Taylor, 11-yard pass from Max Ward (Emma Marshall kick), :43

Second Quarter

Fa — Gavin Hunt, 36-yard pass from Max Ward (Emma Marshall kick), 1:29

Third Quarter

Fa — J.D. Brumfield, 45-yard run (Emma Marshall kick), 7:52

Fourth Quarter

Fa — Tevin Taylor, 1-yard run (Emma Marshall kick), 6:24

Prt — Michael Duncan, 7-yard pass from Drew Roe (kick failed), :33

Fa Prt

First downs 17 11

Rushes-yards 24-192 20-27

Passing yards 172 153

Total yards 364 180

Cmp-Att-Int. 15-28-4 17-31-0

Fumbles-lost 1-0 4-1

Penalties-Yards 11-80 6-40

Punts-Ave. 2-39.5 9-31.1

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Fairland: J.D. Brumfield 8-109 TD, Tevin Taylor 5-44 TD, Jordan Williams 4-19, Max Ward 2-20, Zander Schmidt 2-7, Gavin Hunt 1-7, Team 2-(-14); Portsmouth: Amare Johnson 13-43, Drew Roe 6-1, Team 1-(-17)

PASSING — Fairland: Max Ward 15-28-4-172 2TD; Portsmouth: Drew Roe 17-31-0-153 TD

RECEIVING — Fairland: Gavin Hunt 7-93 TD, Zander Schmidt 5-49, J.D. Brumfield 2-19, Tevin Taylor 1-11 TD; Portsmouth: Chris Duff 5-33, Dariyonne Bryant 4-55, Reade Pendleton 4-34, Michael Duncan 2-26 TD, Jesse Dixon 1-5, Amare Johnson 1-0