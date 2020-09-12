OVC Football Statistics
Ohio Valley Conference Football Statistic Leaders
Through Week 2
RUSHING
Player Team Carries Yards
Malachi Wheeler Coal Grove 40 212
Reid Carrico Ironton 21 200
Owen Hankins Rock Hill 28 168
James Armstrong Gallipolis 18 142
Brayden Friend Rock Hill 24 139
Austin Stapleton Coal Grove 27 137
Trevor Carter Ironton 13 110
Marcus Burnside Chesapeake 17 99
J.D. Brumfield Fairland 18 87
Zander Schmidt Fairland 4 70
RECEIVING
Player Team Catches Yards
Gavin Hunt Fairland 9 232
Briar Williams Gallipolis 6 188
Steeler Leep Fairland 4 120
Cody Brandt South Point 5 108
Darryl Taylor South Point 4 107
Chris Duff Portsmouth 5 100
Daunevyn Woodson Gallipolis 6 97
Trent Hacker Ironton 3 70
Dairyonne Bryant Portsmouth 7 66
Reade Pendleton Portsmouth 7 55
PASSING
Passer Team Cmp. Att. Int. Yards TD
Max Ward Fairland 19 29 0 412 5
Noah Vanco Gallipolis 21 37 0 384 3
Malik Pegram South Point 16 30 2 293 2
Drew Roe Portsmouth 25 54 2 289 4
Tayden Carpenter Ironton 14 18 0 240 4
