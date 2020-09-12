Pointers keep control to get 2-1 win over Redmen

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers just needed to be in control. And they were.

The Pointers stayed in control for most of the game as they blanked the Rock Hill Redmen 2-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference soccer game on Thursday.

“The first 10 to 12 minutes I thought Rock Hill outplayed us and certainly out-possessed us,” said Pointers’ coach Zach Jenkins.

“From about the 12-minute mark, I felt we controlled the game. We controlled the possession, the tempo and the way we wanted it to be and we played with a lot of intensity. This was our best game as far as passing and possessing the ball.”

The Pointers (3-3-1, 2-1-1) used a strong defense to blank the Redmen. Pointers’ goalkeeper Jaylon Halfhill had 5 saves in getting the shutout.

South Point broke a scoreless tie with a goal by Mason Kazee with an assist from Tyler Lilly with 36 minutes on the first half clock.

“Mason Kazee played a really good game for us. He’s one of those kids we ask to do a lot and play several positions and he never complains,” said Jenkins.

The second goal came with 68:00 on the second half clock as Braylon Balandra scored with an assist from Xander Dornon.

“I feel for Rock Hill. Playing three games in three days is so tough to do. You could tell those kids were gassed and just kept grinding,” said Jenkins.

“Sam Simpson is a really good player for them and I really felt our defensive midfielders did an outstanding job of containing him and keeping him bottled up.”

South Point plays at Southeastern at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Rock Hill 0 0 = 0

South Point 1 1 = 2

First Half

SP – Mason Kazee (assist Tyler Lilly) 36:00

Second Half

SP – Braylon Balandra (assist Xander Dornon) 68:00

Saves – RH: Evan Cremeans 9; SP: Jaylon Halfhill 5

Corner Kicks – RH: 3; SP: 5