Turnovers costly in Symmes Valley loss

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — To error is human, to fumble the ball away is almost a mortal sin.

The Symmes Valley Vikings showed their human side as they sinned three times in a 50-22 Southern Ohio Conference loss to the Beaver Eastern Eagles on Friday.

“We turned the ball over three times and all three led to touchdowns,” said Vikings’ coach Rusty Webb.

“We had too many crucial penalties. When we made those mistakes, we didn’t score. And you can’t do that against a good team like Eastern and they are a good team.”

Symmes Valley (2-1, 1-1) ran for 241 yards but also had an interception and were penalized nine times for 94 yards as they continue to battle through injuries.

Quarterback Luke Leith led the offense as he rush 19 times for 127 yards.

Eastern (3-0, 2-0) ran for 242 yards as Logan Clemmons carried eight times for 106 yards and Dillon Mattox 13 times for 111 yards.

Quarterback Wyatt Hines was 8-of-15 passing for 137 yards.

Symmes Valley took a 6-0 lead as Leith scored on a 3-yard run early in the game.

Eastern answered on a 35-yard scoring pass from Hines to Clemmons to tie the game. Derek Crum blocked the conversion kick for the Vikings to keep the score tied.

Symmes Valley was held on downs on its next series and Eastern was able to convert a fourth-and-9 play as Hines hit Clemmons again on a 35-yard scoring pass and it was 12-6.

In the second quarter, Hines hit Carson Hilliard with a 14-yard scoring pass and Mattox ran for the conversion to put the Eagles up 20-6.

But Josh Ferguson answered the bell as he stunned the Eagles with an 80-yard kickoff return. Leith ran for the conversion and the Vikings trailed 20-14 at the break.

The Vikings came out the second half and began to drive the ball only to fumble and the Eagles recovered.

On the next play, Clemmons bolted 35 yards for a touchdown and it was 26-14.

Symmes Valley then went on an 11-play, 61-yard drive capped by Leith’s 3-yard run. Grayson Walsh added the conversion run and they now trailed just 26-22.

But it was the Eagles turn to score quickly as Dillon Mattox ran back the kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and Chase Carter’s kick opened up a 33-22 lead.

Eastern got the ball back and Clemmons dashed 50 yards for a score as the lead grew to 40-22.

A 30-yard touchdown run by Clemmons in the fourth quarter put the lead at 43-22 and then Carter kicked a 28-yard field goal late in the game to cap the scoring.

“We had a lot of adversity and our kids just kept fighting. We were fighting uphill the whole night. I was one of those games you take one step forward and then take two step backward,” said Webb.

“We have to get some people healthy and work on getting better. We’re halfway through the season.”

Next Friday, the Vikings travel to Sciotoville East.

Eastern 12 8 20 10 = 50

Sym. Valley 6 8 8 0 = 22

First Quarter

SV – Luke Leith 3 run (kick failed)

BE – Logan Clemmons 35 pass from Wyatt Hines (kick blocked)

BE –Logan Clemons 35 pass from Wyatt Hines (run failed)

Second Quarter

BE – Carson Hillard 14 pass from Wyatt Hines (Dillon Mattox ran)

SV – Josh Ferguson 80 kickoff return (Luke Leith run)

Third Quarter

BE —Logan Clemmons 35 run (pass failed)

SV – Luke Leith 3 run (Grayson Walsh run)

BE – Dillon Mattox 75 kickoff return (Chase Carter kick)

BE – Logan Clemmons 50 run (Chase Carter kick)

Fourth Quarter

BE — Clemmons 30 run (Chase Carter kick)

BE – Chase Carter 28 field goal

——

BE SV

First downs 17 13

Rushes-yards 242 53-241

Passing yards 137 20

Total yards 379 263

Cmp-Att-Int 8-15-0 3-4-0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-3

Penalties-yards 3-15 9-94

Punts-average 2-20.5 2-37.5

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Eastern: Clemmons 8-106, Wyatt Hines 6-25, Dillon Mattox 13-111; Symmes Valley: Josh Ferguson 8-27, Luke Leith 19-127, Derek Crum 1-9, Grayson Walsh 7-20, Sam McCleese 1-4, Levi Niece 1-4, Alec Beckett 2-10, Levi Ross 2-5, Luke Niece 2-2, Ethan Patterson 10-33.

PASSING — Eastern: Wyatt Hines 8-15-0 137; Symmes Valley: Luke Leith 3-4-1 20.

RECEIVING — Eastern: Logan Clemmons 4-107, Dillon Mattox 2-21, Carson Hilliard 1-14; Symmes Valley: Nick Strow 1-12, Grayson Walsh 1-4, Josh Ferguson 1-4.