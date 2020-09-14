Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday

On Monday, the Lawrence County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19.

Among those, seven are female and one is male. The ages ranged from 28-78.

Since March 25, there have 566 cases.

The health department is following 81 cases and 485 people are out of isolation. They are monitoring 153 people who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 went to 17 over the weekend, with 12 females and five males, ages 52-95.

6,299 tests have been done to date.