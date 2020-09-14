Obituaries – 9/14/2020

Ernest McCormack Jr.

Aug. 21, 1948–Sept. 12, 2020

Ernest “Bud” Keith McCormack Jr. peacefully died at his home on Sept. 12, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born Aug. 21, 1948, in Portsmouth, the son of the late Ernest Sr. and Elizabeth (Christian) McCormack.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Bonnie (Hamilton) McCormack; sons, Keith and his wife, Anne; Lee and his wife, Heather; granddaughter, Kaylee (McCormack) Stanton and her husband, Kyle; and grandsons, Joshua and Bradlee. He is also survived by four brothers, Charles, William, Mike and Benjamin McCormack, and four sisters, Nellie Delawder, Peanut Dodson, Patricia Neal and Buttons Yoder.

Upon graduation from Rock Hill High School, Bud honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Along with other accolades, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, sharpshooter and Good Conduct Medals during his service period.

He would go on to be a proud member and leader in many organizations within his community, including the Rock Hill Athletic Boosters, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and American Legion 594 and 433. He was a member of Sharon Baptist Church.

To know Bud was to love Bud! He was always willing to help others, make a difference in his community and be a trusted friend. He loved his family with all his heart, loved riding with the Legion Riders, and honoring deceased veterans as a member of the Patriot Guard and Honor Guard. He will be missed by many.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery with military gravesite rites provided by VFW Post #8850 (Ironton) and James Dickey Post #23 of the American Legion (Portsmouth). Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the McCormack family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Janet Gillum

Janet Sue Gillum, 67, of South Point, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Sue is survived by her husband, Jeff Gillum.

Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Allen Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Melvin Cemetery, Deering. Friends may visit from 6–8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Betty Hankins

Jan. 26, 1948– Sept. 9, 2020

Betty Hankins, 72, of Ironton, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 9, 2020, at her residence.

The Denton, Kentucky native was born Jan. 26, 1948, the daughter of the late Ott and Mable Berry Adkins. She is survived by her husband, Robert O. Hankins, whom she married on Oct. 6, 2006.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Catlettsburg Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Hankins officiating.

To offer the family condolences and to view the full obituary, please visit ww.phillipsfuneralhome.net.