Fairland girls win, boys fall

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Two one-goal games but two different winners.

The Fairland Lady Dragons slipped past the South Point Lady Pointers in the girls’ soccer game while the South Point Pointers squeaked past the Dragons 1-0 in the boys’ game.

The Lady Dragons took a 1-0 lead at the 36:53 mark of the first half as Maddie Miller hit a penalty kick.

South Point tied the game at 53:42 of the second half when Jaycie Walters countered with a penalty kick.

But the Lady Dragons got the win about six minutes later on a goal by Nina Miller with an assist from Miller.

Lady Dragons’ goalkeeper Miaa Howard had 15 saves

Fairland is now 2-1-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 2-2-1 overall.

In the boys’ game, South Point scored the game’s lone goal as Joey Boebaum got an unassisted goal with 57:37 on the second half clock.

Fairland’s goalkeeper Jacob Polcyn had 11 saves while the Pointers’ Jaylon Halfhill had 6 saves.

GIRLS’ GAME

South Point 0 1 = 1

Fairland 1 1 = 2

First Half

Fa – Maddie Miller (penalty kick) 36:53

Second Half

SP – Jaycie Walters (penalty kick) 53:42

Fa – Nina Miller (assist Maddie Miller) 59:14

Saves – FHS: Miaa Howard 15

BOYS’ GAME

South Point 0 1 = 1

Fairland 0 0 = 0

Second Half

SP – Joey Boebaum (unassisted) 57:37

Saves – FHS: Jacob Polcyn 11; SP: Jaylon Halfhill 6