Lady Hornets’ seniors key win over Panthers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The seniors decided to celebrate senior night.

Coal Grove’s seniors Addi Dillow and Jaidyn Griffith had big games as the Lady Hornets beat the Chesapeake Lady Panthers in an Ohio Valley Conference volleyball game on Tuesday, 3-1.

Coal Grove won 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-13 as Dillow had 12 kills and 17 digs and Griffith 8 kills and 10 points.

“Addi has been a four-year starter and she will be missed in the lineup come next year,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Tricia Damron.

“Jaidyn Griffith is our other senior and it was nice to see her have a big night, too.”

Kaleigh Murphy had a huge game for Coal Grove with 26 points — 6 aces — and 19 digs. Gracie Damron had 7 kills and 23 points — 15 coming in the fourth set.

Others scoring for Coal Grove were Kylie Montgomery with 17 points and Emily Carpenter with 12 points. Maddie Hensley had 20 assists.