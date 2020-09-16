Two dead after Coal Grove crash

COAL GROVE — Two people were reported dead following a two–vehicle crash in Coal Grove on Wednesday.

According to Trooper Darrin Webb of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident took place around 10 a.m. on Pike Street, when a Ford F-150 struck the rear of a Toyota Tacoma.

“They were both going extremely fast,” Webb said.

Webb said one driver was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton and another to King’s Daughters Medical Center.

There were no passengers in either vehicle. Some debris from the crash struck a home, clipping the porch and breaking windows.

“There was extensive damage,” Webb said of the home, but said no one there was injured.

He said they have reason to believe that one of the drivers may have died just prior to the crash and impact.

Names have no been released and the accident remains under investigation.