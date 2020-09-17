Obituaries – 9/17/2020

Carl Drummond

Carl “Tink” Drummond, 89, passed away Sept. 11, 2020, on Greasy Ridge in Ohio while riding his four-wheeler (pronounced at St. Mary’s).

Tink was born in 1930 in a house on Greasy Ridge Road, the son of Homer and Ollie Hunt Drummond.

He retired to build a home on the same property where he and his wife, Phyllis, enjoyed the woods, deer, birds, and gardening.

Tink was a sergeant in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War.

He worked at various places as a master electrician, including Ashland Allied Chemical, General Electric in Florida and Tennessee, and Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Tink is survived by his wife of 59 years, Phyllis Hinkle Drummond, with whom he farmed in Aid, before the family moved to Florida in 1971. He is also survived by his son, David Drummond and daughter-in-law Susan Jenkins Drummond, of Marysville; daughter, Anita Drummond and son-in-law Robert Wojie, of Alexandria, Virginia; grandchildren, Jaye and Aimee Drummond and Alexander “Xan” Drummond Wojie; and great grandchildren Gaige, Nathan and Kaitlyn Patrick and Joshua D. Drummond (children of Aimee) and Matthew and Nicholas Drummond (children of Jaye). He is also survived by many extended family, his special friends Joe and Jackie; and his close niece, Sis Dunfee.

He was preceded in death by all of his siblings; his beloved grandson, Joshua T. Drummond (son of David); and adored great-granddaughter, Lauren Drummond (daughter of Jaye). He was also preceded in death by his favorite dog, Chopper, who he shared with his granddaughter, Aimee.

Due to COVID-19, no services will be held to protect mourners and the greater community.

To honor Carl Drummond, friends and family are urged to make a contribution to City Welfare Mission at Box 692 Ironton, Ohio 45638. More than 4,000 families and 2,800 homeless people were assisted in 2019, and the needs are greater in 2020.

Tink was always generous to others and would us to be as well.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gilbert Richards

Gilbert Dennis Richards, 61, of South Point, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Douglas West

Douglas Allen West, 60, of Ona, West Virginia, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at home.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Private family service and burial will take place Sunday.

Linda Shaver

Linda Shaver, 68, of Chesapeake, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Saturday at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

