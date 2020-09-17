South Point schedules yard sale, clean up

Third food truck rally is today

SOUTH POINT — The village of South Point has announced its upcoming yard sale and clean up day.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the village-wide yard sale will take place Saturday, Oct. 3.

That will also be the Shred Day, with a shredder set up at the Food Fair lot, for destroying documents. Gaskin said those bringing items to shred must show proof of village residency.

The last full week of October will serve as the village’s annual fall clean-up.

The village typically hosts a yard sale and clean up each spring and fall, but this year’s spring events were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay at home orders in place from the state at the time.

Also coming up is Trick-or-Treat for the village, which Gaskin said the council set for Oct. 31, with hours yet to be announced.

On the more immediate schedule, the village has an event set for Saturday, when it will host its third food truck rally of the summer.

That event will take place from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the boat ramp at Ferry and Streets and will feature a number of regional food vendors on site. There is no cost to attend.