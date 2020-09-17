September 17, 2020

Two DBHS students test positive for COVID-19

By Heath Harrison

COAL GROVE — Dawson-Bryant schools announced on Wednesday that two students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post by the school district, the two students, who were in band at the high school, have been quarantined.

“We will continue to use all resources to ensure a safe environment for our students and staff,” the post read.

