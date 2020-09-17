Two DBHS students test positive for COVID-19
COAL GROVE — Dawson-Bryant schools announced on Wednesday that two students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post by the school district, the two students, who were in band at the high school, have been quarantined.
“We will continue to use all resources to ensure a safe environment for our students and staff,” the post read.
You Might Like
Two dead after Coal Grove crash
COAL GROVE — Two people were reported dead following a two–vehicle crash in Coal Grove on Wednesday. According to Trooper... read more