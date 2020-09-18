Scavenger hunt to provide socially-distanced family fun

AID TOWNSHIP — Those looking to get out this weekend, enjoy the countryside and take part in a safe, socially-distanced activity will have an opportunity Saturday, with the return of the Back 40 Scavenger Hunt.

The event, in its second year, is organized by Chaille Shaw and Michael Martin of Wild Ginger Homestead, a farm in the area.

Shaw said the event will kick off 11 a.m. at the canoe launch on State Route 141, across from the fire station, in Aid Township, and advises those wanting to take part to come early to register.

From there, the teams will go off throughout the area, looking for a list of items, destinations and sights and taking photos.

“They’ll be things that are easy to spot, like a green and yellow wagon wheel or a rusted school bus,” she said.

Shaw said the entire course will be in the general region, within a few miles of each other.

She said they have also added things along the way, such as stuffed animals, for children to look for.

“It’s a fun event for families and something fun for the community,” Shaw said.

She said teams will then meet back up at 2:30 p.m. at FastLane in Arabia, where prizes will be awarded.

First place is $100, she said, with the second place team receiving $60 in gift certificates from sponsors, while third place will get a mug and coffee from Bare Arms, of Ashland.

Registration is $20 per vehicle, with one team per vehicle. Shaw said funds raised will go to Lawrence County Veterans Services.

She said participants last year really enjoyed the event and got a chance to see the sights in the county, and that it is a good activity for those looking for a safe option in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone had a lot of fun last time,” she said.

For more information on the event, visit their Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/y6hk9by8.