Dragons rout Pointers to stay unbeaten

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Dragons flamed the visiting South Point Pointers 47-7 Friday night at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.

The Dragons started things off with a quarterback sneak by Max Ward for a 1-yard TD and didn’t look back.

Fairland (4-0, 4-0) held South Point scoreless through the first three quarters and head coach, Melvin Cunningham, said his defense played very well but would like to see his offense improve on the little things.

“We have to quit being our own Achilles heel. Penalties have been an issue all year. They have taken away too many big plays,” said Cunningham.

Fairland junior middle linebacker and running back J.D. Brumfield set the tone early with back-to-back scores in the second quarter.

Brumfield tallied 10 carries for 71 yards and two scores for the Dragons who ran for 198 yards and had 466 total yards of offense.

Fairland led 21-0 at the break.

Max Ward got the passing game going for the Fairland offense in the second half as he found senior wide receiver Gavin Hunt twice in the end zone.

Hunt led the game in receiving with five catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Fairland even got an early look at the future, as freshman quarterback Peyton Jackson ran two successful drives into the end zone to add to the lead.

Jackson ran one touchdown in from 10 yards out and threw one touchdown to Gavin Davis to make the final, 47-7.

South Point (0-4, 0-4) was limited to 120 total yards including 68 on the ground. Maddox McCallister had 72 yards on 13 carries and a 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to lead the Pointers.

Next Friday, Fairland visits Gallipolis and South Point entertains Rock Hill.

South Point 0 0 0 7 = 7

Fairland 6 15 6 20 = 47

First Quarter

Fa – Max Ward 1 run (pass failed)

Second Quarter

Fa – J.D. Brumfield 5 run (Emma Marshall kick)

Fa – J.D. Brumfield 1 run (Zander Schmidt run)

Third Quarter

Fa – Gavin Hunt 58 pass from Max Ward (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

Fa – Gavin Hunt 23 pass from Max Warad (Emma Mashall kick)

Fa – Maddox McCallister 24 run (Justin Collins kick)

Fa – Peyton Jackson 10 run (kick failed)

Fa – Davis 44 pass from Peyton Jackson (Emma Marshall kick)

——

SP Fa

First downs 9 12

Rushes-yards 34-68 27-198

Passing yards 52 268

Total yards 120 466

Cmp-Att-Int 5-12-2 12-16-0

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0

Penalties-yards 8-55 4-45

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — South Point: T.J. Wong 4-minus 4, Alex Lambert 4-2, Maddox McCallister 13-72, Cody Brandt 1-1, Malik Pegram 6-minus 23, Josiah Martin 2-1, Blaine Freeman 1-4, Rece Craft 1-11; Fairland: J.D. Brumfield 10-71, Garrett Spence 5-8, Max Ward 3-minus 3, Jordan Williams 1-0, Gavin Hunt 1-14, Zander Schmidt 1-29, Tevin Taylor 3-17, Peyton Jackson 3-62.

PASSING — South Point: Malik Pegram 5-12-2 33; Fairland: Max Ward 10-16-0 224, Peyton Jackson 2-2-0 44.

RECEIVING — South Point: Cody Brandt 2-23, Darryl Taylor 2-17, T.J. Wong 1-2; Fairland: Brycen Hunt 2-26, Gavin Hunt 5-132, Zander Schmidt 3-39, Steeler Leep 1-27, Gavin Davis 1-0.