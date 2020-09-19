Editorial: Safe fun for end of season

This summer has seen a lot of cancellations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regular attractions such as the Lawrence County Fair were canceled and the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade took place in an extremely scaled-down state, with no spectators.

While the pandemic has made mass gatherings unsafe, there are still plenty of opportunities for families to get out and take part in activities safely, and two events today fit that scenario.

In South Point, the village will host its third food truck rally of the summer, featuring several vendors, offering a wide variety on the menu.

That events runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the boat ramp at Ferry and Second streets.

While, out in the county, the second Back 40 Scavenger Hunt will take place, with families in teams within their cars searching for items on a list.

It all starts at 11 a.m. at the canoe launch on State Route 141, across from the fire station, in Aid Township.

Warm weather is winding down and we encourage everyone to consider these two activities to make the most of the remaining summer.